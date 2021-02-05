DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 FEBRUARY 2021, 11:30 AM EET



DNA Plc published its Financial Statement Bulletin 2020 on 2 February 2021. The Group contribution was incorrectly reported in the consolidated income statement (net impact EUR 10.5 million), even though it should have been reported in the balance sheet as a deduction of retained earnings (equity).

Correction of the error does not affect DNA's EBITDA or operating result.