DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 FEBRUARY 2021, 11:30 AM EET

DNA Plc published its Financial Statement Bulletin 2020 on 2 February 2021. The Group contribution was incorrectly reported in the consolidated income statement (net impact EUR 10.5 million), even though it should have been reported in the balance sheet as a deduction of retained earnings (equity).

Correction of the error does not affect DNA's EBITDA or operating result.

Corrected key figures:

EUR million 7-12/2020 7-12/2019 Change, % 1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change, %
Net result before tax 72 59 21 143 125 15
Net result for the period 59 47 24 115 99 16
Return on investment (ROI), % 13 12   13 12  
Return on equity (ROE), % 19 17   19 17  
Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0,45 0,36   0,87 0,75  

Incorrect figures were: 

EUR million 7-12/2020 7-12/2019 Change, % 1-12/2020 1-12/2019 Change, %
Net result before tax 59 59 -1 130 125 5
Net result for the period 48 47 2 104 99 6
Return on investment (ROI), % 12 12   12 12  
Return on equity (ROE), % 17 17   17 17  
Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.37 0.36   0.79 0.75  

Corrected Financial Statement Bulletin 2020 in its entirety attached.

Additional information:
Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1000, jukka.leinonen@dna.fi
Maria Strömberg, CFO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 3270, maria.stromberg@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, viestinta@dna.fi

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA's customers are continuously among the world mobile data usage leaders. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company has been awarded numerous times as an excellent employer and family-friendly workplace. In 2020, our total revenue was EUR 934 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.

 

Attachment




