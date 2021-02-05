 

DGAP-Adhoc RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE's preliminary earnings for fiscal 2020 exceeding outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.02.2021, 10:52  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE's preliminary earnings for fiscal 2020 exceeding outlook

05-Feb-2021 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 5 February 2021
According to the analysis of the preliminary results during the ongoing year-end closing process, RWE's outlook has been exceeded. In particular, Supply & Trading performed far better towards year end than assumed. The adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before Interests, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) of the RWE Group is expected to amount to €3.2 billion, exceeding the upper end of the guided range of €2.7 to €3.0 billion. The adjusted EBITDA of the core business is expected to amount to €2.7 billion and therefore above the upper end of the forecasted range of €2.15 to €2.45 billion. Adjusted EBIT for 2020 is expected to be €1.8 billion, against earnings forecast between €1.2 billion and €1.5 billion. The adjusted net income is expected to reach €1.2 billion exceeding the guidance of €0.85 to €1.15 billion.

All figures are preliminary. Full results will be presented as planned on 16 March 2021.
The dividend target remains at €0.85 per share for fiscal 2020.

Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust
General Counsel

05-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu RWE AG!
Long
Basispreis 33,28€
Hebel 11,10
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 39,59€
Hebel 11,10
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-5179 0
Fax: +49 (0)201-5179 5005
E-mail: invest@rwe.com
Internet: www.rwe.com
ISIN: DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
WKN: 703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1166164

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1166164  05-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1166164&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: RWE - Informationen, Analysen und Meinungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE's preliminary earnings for fiscal 2020 exceeding outlook DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE's preliminary earnings for fiscal 2020 exceeding outlook 05-Feb-2021 / 10:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler: EMA bestätigt, PENTIXAPHARM Leitkandidat PENTIXAFOR kann direkt in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG to implement cash capital increase with subscription rights to shareholders
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht der Altaktionäre
DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG APPOINTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Aurubis AG: Aurubis startet optimitisch in das laufende Geschäftsjahr
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
EQS-Adhoc: Mobimo Holding AG: Herausforderndes, aber doch erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis starts the current fiscal year with optimism
Titel
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
EQS-News: CAG International AG: CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Finanzierungszusage der UniCredit als weiterer Meilenstein der Pyramid-Transaktion
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiges Ergebnis von RWE für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 übertrifft die Erwartungen (deutsch)
10:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiges Ergebnis von RWE für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 übertrifft die Erwartungen
06:00 Uhr
Schulze sieht Länder bei Endlagersuche in Pflicht
04.02.21
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
04.02.21
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
04.02.21
RWE zieht wegen Kohleausstieg in den Niederlanden vor Schiedsgericht
04.02.21
Neuempfehlung: HOT STOCK | Ein seltener Geheimtipp unter den Klima-Aktien
03.02.21
Ausbau von Ökostrom: Altmaier warnt vor Belastungen für Stromkunden
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
02.02.21
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
8.067
RWE - Informationen, Analysen und Meinungen
21.12.20
4
RWE verringert Stromerzeugung in Deutschland deutlich - Kritik an Energiepolitik