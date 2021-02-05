DGAP-Adhoc RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE's preliminary earnings for fiscal 2020 exceeding outlook
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Essen, 5 February 2021
According to the analysis of the preliminary results during the ongoing year-end closing process, RWE's outlook has been exceeded. In particular, Supply & Trading performed far better towards year end than assumed. The adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before Interests, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) of the RWE Group is expected to amount to €3.2 billion, exceeding the upper end of the guided range of €2.7 to €3.0 billion. The adjusted EBITDA of the core business is expected to amount to €2.7 billion and therefore above the upper end of the forecasted range of €2.15 to €2.45 billion. Adjusted EBIT for 2020 is expected to be €1.8 billion, against earnings forecast between €1.2 billion and €1.5 billion. The adjusted net income is expected to reach €1.2 billion exceeding the guidance of €0.85 to €1.15 billion.
All figures are preliminary. Full results will be presented as planned on 16 March 2021.
The dividend target remains at €0.85 per share for fiscal 2020.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust
General Counsel
05-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1166164
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1166164 05-Feb-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: RWE - Informationen, Analysen und Meinungen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare