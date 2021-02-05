DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE's preliminary earnings for fiscal 2020 exceeding outlook



Essen, 5 February 2021

According to the analysis of the preliminary results during the ongoing year-end closing process, RWE's outlook has been exceeded. In particular, Supply & Trading performed far better towards year end than assumed. The adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before Interests, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) of the RWE Group is expected to amount to €3.2 billion, exceeding the upper end of the guided range of €2.7 to €3.0 billion. The adjusted EBITDA of the core business is expected to amount to €2.7 billion and therefore above the upper end of the forecasted range of €2.15 to €2.45 billion. Adjusted EBIT for 2020 is expected to be €1.8 billion, against earnings forecast between €1.2 billion and €1.5 billion. The adjusted net income is expected to reach €1.2 billion exceeding the guidance of €0.85 to €1.15 billion.



All figures are preliminary. Full results will be presented as planned on 16 March 2021.

The dividend target remains at €0.85 per share for fiscal 2020.



