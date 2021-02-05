Signature Bank Prices Public Stock Offering

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are acting as the bookrunners in the offering. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based, full-service commercial bank, announced today the pricing of its underwritten offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock. The Bank has also granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 525,000 additional shares of common stock. The Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular.

Copies of the offering circular may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by phone: 1-866-471-2526, by facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or

Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone: 1-877-821-7388 or by emailing ProspectusDepartment@jefferies.com.

The securities are not deposits and are neither insured nor approved by the FDIC. The securities are being offered pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(2) of such Act.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.