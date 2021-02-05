 

Tradelize launches social network for cryptocurrency traders and investors

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 11:00  |  37   |   |   

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradelize, known as Professional Trading Terminal for crypto, announced its rebranding to Traders Social Network backed by real trading stats. Tradelize built the Tradelize Social Trading Portal and the Tradelize Social Network. Tradelize Social Trading Portal makes it possible for users to view, share and copy other traders' trades in real-time. Tradelize Social Network opens cryptocurrency trading to all levels of expertise. Beginners can ride the success of experts by communicating with other traders and studying their activities, while professionals will benefit by building their brand and reputation and attracting funds for copying their trades and signals. All trader profiles are completely transparent, and now users have the opportunity to verify statistics and statements made by traders.

Tradelize Logo

The Tradelize Trading Terminal remains an integral part of the Tradelize ecosystem. It provides direct market access, allowing traders to trade on 10+ exchanges in one united interface. Professional traders will also find many other unique trading features — e.g., market screener, arbitrage finder, hotkeys, a customizable user interface and more.

"The first time I paid attention to crypto markets was back in 2017 after more than 10+ years spent on Wall Street. Back then, I saw huge potential but very poor solutions making trading crypto almost impossible for professionals that were used to advanced software and features. Tradelize's goal in the very beginning was to give professionals an advanced tool for crypto trading, thus opening this market to thousands of institutional traders. Now, institutions are actively entering the market, and it's completely clear that it was the right bet," said Tradelize founder and CEO Anton Zapolskyi. "Tradelize is expanding, and our mission is to transform crypto trading by connecting amateurs and professionals, providing advanced features for both sides, and finally bringing much-needed trust to the industry."

"Tradelize recognizes the importance of trust between traders and investors and encourages both parties to use the transparency of the Tradelize platform to benefit both. Professional traders can focus on what they do the best — trading — without losing their focus on fundraising and negotiations. In this way, traders build their own reputation by providing a track record. At the same time, amateurs are getting the opportunity not only to copy trade the best but also to choose this 'best' through Tradelize's transparency. Transparent statistics also allow investors to make informed decisions on traders' returns, risks and strategy," said Vitalis Elkins, a former Cointelegraph executive who joined the team as the chief operating officer several months ago.

About Tradelize

Tradelize was founded in 2018 by ex-Wall Street trader Anton Zapolskyi and offers a professional cryptocurrency trading terminal for advanced traders. Tradelize is 100% bootstrapped with $2.5 million invested in the product.

In 2020, Tradelize users executed trades for $100+ Million in volume. During the Social Platform soft launch phase, Tradelize users copied more than 200,000 trades and more than 5,000 posts were published.

To learn more about Tradelize and how to join the Tradelize community, please visit: www.tradelize.com

Contacts:

Anton Zapolskyi - az@tradelize.com, CEO
Vitalis Elkins - ve@tradelize.com, COO

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433322/Tradelize_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tradelize launches social network for cryptocurrency traders and investors LONDON, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tradelize, known as Professional Trading Terminal for crypto, announced its rebranding to Traders Social Network backed by real trading stats. Tradelize built the Tradelize Social Trading Portal and the Tradelize …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rosneft and bp Agree to Cooperate on Carbon Management and Sustainability
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
China And The United States Are Battling For EV Dominance
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
Peace One Day announces the Peace One Day Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience, 21 March ...
Hilti: The New DCH 150-SL Wall Chaser For Diamond Cutting Increases Productivity and is Virtually ...
Unbxd collaborates with Google Cloud to offer AI-powered commerce search on Google Cloud for retail ...
Letter of Credit Confirmation Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2027 at CAGR ...
Covid-19 Drug Duo Achievements: GoldenBiotech's New Drug Antroquinonol (HOCENA) Trial Receives Positive Response from DMC Review ...
Business Intelligence (BI) & Analytics Software Market Size is USD 33770 Million by 2026 at CAGR ...
Titel
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation ...
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods