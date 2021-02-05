Conversion factor for Exchange offer in SGB IL 3108 2021-02-05
Conversion factor SGB IL 3108/3112; 1.076124
The conversion factor of SGB IL 3108/3112 indicates the amount of SGB IL 3108 that the SNDO will buy back for each SGB IL 3112 issued in the switch auction on February 5,
2021.
