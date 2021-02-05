 

Update of Financial Presentation Q4 2020

There was an error in the previous presentation. 


Conference call details

A conference call will be held on 05 February 2021 at 14:30 CET.

Presentation material will be available prior to the conference call on www.tdcgroup.com

Dial-in details: +45 32 72 51 67 - Meeting ID: 837 768 51#

Webcast: https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2F_%23%2Fl% ...

For investor enquiries: +45 66 63 76 80
For media enquiries: +45 70 20 35 10

This notification is made by Klaus Rose, Treasury Analyst at TDC A/S.

