Update of Financial Presentation Q4 2020
There was an error in the previous presentation.
Conference call details
A conference call will be held on 05 February 2021 at 14:30 CET.
Presentation material will be available prior to the conference call on www.tdcgroup.com
Dial-in details: +45 32 72 51 67 - Meeting ID: 837 768 51#
Webcast: https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2F_%23%2Fl% ...
For investor enquiries: +45 66 63 76 80
For media enquiries: +45 70 20 35 10
This notification is made by Klaus Rose, Treasury Analyst at TDC A/S.
Attachment
