Ambu A/S issued 770,000 warrants in 2015 and 419,500 warrants in November 2016. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one Class B share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50. 46 individuals participate in the 2015 scheme and 71 individuals participate in the 2016 scheme.

For both schemes the vesting period is three years, and both schemes can therefore be exercised in the trading window that opened on 27 January 2021 in connection with Ambu’s interim financial report for Q1 2020/21.

Since 27 January 2021, instructions have been received to exercise warrants as follows:

  • 2015 scheme: 5 individuals have issued instructions to exercise 55,000 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 39.26 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.
  • 2016 scheme: 9 individuals have issued instructions to exercise a total of 32,500 warrants at the agreed exercise price of DKK 77.12 per share with a nominal value of DKK 0.50.

Today Ambu’s Board of Directors decided to carry out the capital increase relating to the exercised warrants.

As a result of the capital increase, the share capital of Ambu will be increased by a nominal amount of DKK 43,750 from DKK 111,616,966 to DKK 111,660,716 through the issue of 43,750 Class B shares.

Following this and in consideration of the employees having left the company, the following warrants remain under the said schemes:

  • 2015 scheme: 45,000 remaining warrants being held by 5 individuals.
  • 2016 scheme: 199,500 remaining warrants being held by 33 individuals.

The new B shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S on 10 February 2021 under the ISIN code of Ambu A/S’ existing B shares (DK0060946788).

Under section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ambu A/S is to announce the total share capital and the total voting rights by the end of a month in which any change of the share capital was effected. The table below shows the total share capital and the total voting rights of Ambu A/S after the capital increase.


  Number of shares
(nominal value DKK 0.50) 		Nominal value
(DKK) 		Voting rights
A shares 34,320,000 17,160,000 343,200,000
B shares 223,321,432 111,660,716 223,321,432
Total 257,641,432 128,820,716 566,521,432

About Ambu
Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring & diagnostics solutions. The manifestations of our efforts have ranged from early innovations like the Ambu Bag resuscitator and the Ambu BlueSensor electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu aScope – the world’s first single-use flexible endoscope. Moreover, we continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on the work of doctors, nurses and paramedics. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,000 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com.

Disclaimer

