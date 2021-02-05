 

Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results

Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results

Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results

Full-Year Highlights

  • Sales $27.2 billion, down 3%
  • Operating profit $3.3 billion, adjusted operating profit $5.8 billion, up 10%
  • Operating profit margin 12.2%; adjusted operating profit margin 21.3%, up 260 basis points versus prior year
  • EPS $4.70; adjusted EPS $8.23, up 12%
  • Strong operating cash flow $7.4 billion, up 21%
  • Returned $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
  • Reduced GHG emissions intensity by 16% versus 2018; target of 35% reduction by 2028

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

  • Sales $7.3 billion, up 3% YoY
  • Operating profit $1.0 billion, adjusted operating profit $1.6 billion, up 20%
  • Operating profit margin 14.2%; adjusted operating profit margin 22.2%, up 320 basis points
  • EPS $1.45; adjusted EPS $2.30, up 22%
  • Strong operating cash flow $2.4 billion, up 12%

2021

  • First-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS guidance $2.20 - $2.25, represents 16% - 19% growth
  • Full-year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance $9.10 - $9.30, represents 11% - 13% growth
  • Increased annual dividend 10% and announced new $5 billion share repurchase program

Guildford, UK, February 5, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today reported fourth-quarter 2020 income from continuing operations of $769 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.45. Excluding Linde AG purchase accounting impacts and other charges, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1,217 million, up 19% versus prior year and 7% sequentially. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.30, 22% above prior year and 7% higher sequentially.

