DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Annual Results Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached) (news with additional features) 05.02.2021 / 11:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Full-Year Highlights

Sales $27.2 billion, down 3%

Operating profit $3.3 billion, adjusted operating profit $5.8 billion, up 10%

Operating profit margin 12.2%; adjusted operating profit margin 21.3%, up 260 basis points versus prior year

EPS $4.70; adjusted EPS $8.23, up 12%

Strong operating cash flow $7.4 billion, up 21%

Returned $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Reduced GHG emissions intensity by 16% versus 2018; target of 35% reduction by 2028

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Sales $7.3 billion, up 3% YoY

Operating profit $1.0 billion, adjusted operating profit $1.6 billion, up 20%

Operating profit margin 14.2%; adjusted operating profit margin 22.2%, up 320 basis points

EPS $1.45; adjusted EPS $2.30, up 22%

Strong operating cash flow $2.4 billion, up 12%

2021

First-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS guidance $2.20 - $2.25, represents 16% - 19% growth

Full-year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance $9.10 - $9.30, represents 11% - 13% growth

Increased annual dividend 10% and announced new $5 billion share repurchase program

Guildford, UK, February 5, 2021 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today reported fourth-quarter 2020 income from continuing operations of $769 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.45. Excluding Linde AG purchase accounting impacts and other charges, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1,217 million, up 19% versus prior year and 7% sequentially. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.30, 22% above prior year and 7% higher sequentially.