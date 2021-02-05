California American Water Provides More Than $3 Million in 2020 to Support Pandemic Stricken Communities

“We knew we had to take immediate action after COVID struck our communities and all the economic fallout that has resulted since,” said California American Water President Rich Svindland. “In addition to the usual support we provide to our community partners and non-profits, we determined that we were going to have to make additional efforts to help those in need.”

California American Water provided more than $3 million to community organizations and customers in 2020. This assistance comes as many of the company’s service areas were significantly impacted by the pandemic’s economic effects.

California American Water directly donated more than $400,000 in 2020 to local nonprofits, sponsorships and other community organizations. The company also contributed more than $19,000 for sustainable bottle filing stations as well as other community orientated enhancements.

More than $2.6 million was provided to customers through the company’s Customer Assistance Program – a California Public Utilities Commission program that provides bill discounts to qualified customers. More than 20,000 customers are enrolled in the program, which saw a nearly 30-percent increase during the pandemic.

As important as what California American Water did during the pandemic, equally as important is what the company did not do.

“Once the full scope of this unfolding catastrophe became apparent, we immediately suspended all non-payment shutoffs,” Svindland said. “We also ceased collection efforts and restored all service to those customers who had been previously shutoff due to non-payment. These are times of extraordinary hardship and we must do our small part to help where we can.”

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 680,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water: With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005080/en/