 

Titanium Transportation Completes Strategic Acquisition of International Truckload Services Group; Ramps up 2021 Revenue Guidance to $330 Million

  • Strategic acquisition of International Truckload Services Group (ITS) is highly complementary to Titanium's existing truckload service offering, delivers immediate and significant increase in revenue and EBITDA and establishes Titanium among the top 12 largest Canadian transportation companies (1)
  • As a result of the acquisition combined with forecast organic growth, Titanium expects its 2021 revenue to be approximately $330 million and EBITDA to be $33 million
  • The addition of ITS' assets, geographical footprint and established customer base provides scale and enhances capacity, uniquely positioning Titanium to capitalize on the $850 billion(2) North American freight market

BOLTON, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the shares of International Truckload Services Group (ITS).

Founded in 1986, and based in Belleville, ON, ITS is Canada's 22nd largest carrier, according to the Today's Trucking Top 100 ranking. The company provides logistics and truckload solutions to a diverse, well-established and long-standing customer base in southern Ontario, Quebec and the United States, with a focus on food products, industrial commodities and general freight.

ITS generates approximately $80 million in annualized revenue, operating over 330 power units and 1,600 trailers, led by a team of 470 employees and owner-operators.

"We are excited to welcome ITS into Titanium and to commence this year with a strategic acquisition that delivers immediate accretive growth, significantly expands our footprint, enhances our service offering and positions us to capitalize on a robust North American freight market," said Ted Daniel, CEO, Titanium Transportation Group. "ITS' operations are highly complementary to our existing platform with similar geographical coverage and service offerings. With Titanium's best-in-class technology we will create meaningful synergies and enhancements for ITS employees, drivers, customers and vendors. These improvements will enable us to create greater value for our shareholders."

