 

Publishing of Q4 and 12M 2020 results

Icelandair Group will publish its results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Monday 8 February 2021. An investor presentation will be webcasted in Icelandic in relation to the disclosure of the results at 8:30 am on 9 February 2021 at: http://www.icelandairgroup.is/investors/reports-and-presentations/webc ....

The presentation materials will be available after the meeting on the website: http://icelandairgroup.is  and under company news on http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/companynews


21.01.21
Date of Transaction: 21 January 2021
21.01.21
Date of Transaction: 21 January 2021
19.01.21
Icelandair Group initiates sales process for Iceland Travel
06.01.21
Traffic Data December 2020