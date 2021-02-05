Telenav Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV), a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, today released its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020. In light of the previously announced proposed acquisition of Telenav by V99, Inc., Telenav will not host a conference call to discuss these financial results or provide outlook regarding future operating performance or conditions.

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $65.9 million, compared with $73.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Services revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $12.4 million, compared with $12.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $27.7 million, compared with $40.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Billings, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $60.3 million, compared with $72.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $(0.1) million, compared with GAAP net income of $13.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $5.0 million, compared with $14.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Ending cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, excluding restricted cash, were $113.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. This represented cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.35 per share, based on 48 million shares of common stock outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2020. Telenav had no debt as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Telenav prepares its financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for the United States, or GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures, such as billings, change in deferred revenue, change in deferred costs, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow included in this press release are different from those otherwise presented under GAAP. Telenav has provided these measures in addition to GAAP financial results because management believes these non-GAAP measures help provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods that are not influenced by certain items and, therefore, may be helpful in understanding Telenav’s underlying operating results. These non-GAAP measures are some of the primary measures Telenav’s management uses for planning and forecasting. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to information provided by other companies.

To reconcile the historical GAAP results to non-GAAP financial metrics, please refer to the reconciliations in the financial statements included in this earnings release.

Billings equals GAAP revenue recognized plus the change in deferred revenue from the beginning to the end of the applicable period. In connection with its presentation of the change in deferred revenue, Telenav has provided a similar presentation of the change in the related deferred costs. Such deferred costs primarily include costs associated with third party content and certain development costs associated with its customized software solutions whereby customized engineering fees are earned. As the company enters into more hybrid and brought-in navigation programs, deferred revenue and deferred costs become larger components of its operating results, so Telenav believes these metrics are useful in evaluating cash flows.

Telenav considers billings to be a useful metric for management and investors because billings drive revenue and deferred revenue, which is an important indicator of its business. There are a number of limitations related to the use of billings versus revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP. First, billings include amounts that have not yet been recognized as revenue and may require additional services to be provided over contracted service periods. For example, billings related to certain brought-in solutions cannot be fully recognized as revenue in a given period due to requirements for ongoing map updates and provisioning of services such as hosting, monitoring, customer support and, for certain customers, additional period content and associated technology costs. Second, we may calculate billings in a manner that is different from peer companies that report similar financial measures, making comparisons between companies more difficult. Accordingly, when Telenav uses this measure, it attempts to compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding billings and how they relate to revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA measures GAAP net loss adjusted for discontinued operations and excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, other income (expense) net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and other applicable items such as merger and acquisition expense and legal settlements and contingencies. Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity incentive awards granted to its employees, directors, and consultants. Merger and acquisition expense represents costs associated with the V99 Merger Agreement. Legal settlements and contingencies represent settlements, offers made to settle, or loss accruals relating to litigation or other disputes in which Telenav is a party or the indemnitor of a party.

Adjusted EBITDA, while generally a measure of profitability, can also represent a loss. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by Telenav’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate Telenav’s core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve its annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, Telenav believes that the exclusion of the expenses eliminated in calculating adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of Telenav’s core business. Accordingly, Telenav believes that adjusted EBITDA generally provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as Telenav’s management and board of directors.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure Telenav defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment. Telenav considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash (used in) generated by its business after purchases of property and equipment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Telenav management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to its management. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in these documents or communications due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the proposed transaction with V99, Inc. may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Telenav’s business and the price of the common stock of Telenav; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the adoption of the merger agreement by the stockholders of Telenav and the receipt of required regulatory approvals; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on Telenav’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; the risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations and the potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction; the risks related to diverting management’s attention from Telenav’s ongoing business operations; the outcome of any legal proceedings against Telenav or the special committee of its independent directors related to the merger agreement or the proposed transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business activity, including but not limited to reduced consumer demand for new vehicles; whether Ford, GM and other automobile manufacturer partners will be required to suspend production in response to spikes in COVID-19 cases and if so, when and to what extent they will be able to resume full production and the impact the continued period of reduced volume of new vehicles being produced will have on our revenue and operating results; the ensuing economic recession; the Company’s ability to achieve future revenue currently estimated under customer engagements, including the Company’s ability to determine, achieve and accurately recognize revenue under customer engagements; the Company’s ability to develop and implement products for Ford, GM and Toyota and to support Ford, GM and Toyota and their customers; the impact of Ford’s announcement regarding the elimination of various sedans in North America over the near term; the impact of tariffs on sales of automobiles in the United States and other markets; the Company’s success in extending its contracts for current and new generation of products with its existing automobile manufacturers and tier ones, particularly Ford; the impact of Ford’s announcement regarding its partnerships with Garmin and Google Automotive Services; the impact of GM’s announcement regarding Google Automotive Services; the Company’s ability to achieve additional design wins and the delivery dates of automobiles including the Company’s products; adoption by vehicle purchasers of Scout GPS Link; the Company’s dependence on a limited number of automobile manufacturers and tier ones for a substantial portion of its revenue, such as Ford and GM; reductions in demand for automobiles in general and specifically for Ford and GM vehicles; potential impacts of automobile manufacturers and tier ones, in particular Ford and GM, including competitive capabilities in their vehicles such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; the Company’s continued reporting of losses and operating expenses in excess of expectations; the timing of new product releases and vehicle production by the Company’s automotive customers, including inventory procurement and fulfillment; possible warranty claims, and the impact on consumer perception of its brand; the Company’s ability to perform under its initiatives with Amazon and Microsoft, and benefit from those initiatives; and the potential that the Company may not be able to realize its deferred tax assets and may have to take a reserve against them. Telenav discusses these risks in greater detail in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Also, forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made. You should review the company’s SEC filings carefully and with the understanding that actual future results may be materially different from what Telenav expects. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Telenav, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,252 $ 20,518 Short-term investments 75,739 90,315 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $34 and $5 at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 44,026 34,542 Restricted cash 1,539 1,494 Deferred costs 20,697 26,121 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,893 4,505 Total current assets 184,146 177,495 Property and equipment, net 3,154 4,319 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,435 7,067 Deferred income taxes, non-current 1,463 1,515 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 14,255 14,255 Deferred costs, non-current 50,825 54,548 Other assets 43,641 34,552 Total assets $ 305,919 $ 293,751 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 32,172 $ 12,291 Accrued expenses 30,776 36,210 Operating lease liabilities 3,539 2,786 Deferred revenue 32,816 37,973 Income taxes payable 473 715 Total current liabilities 99,776 89,975 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,857 5,191 Deferred revenue, non-current 95,182 100,970 Other long-term liabilities 688 645 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value: 600,000 shares authorized; 48,000 and 47,342 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 48 47 Additional paid-in capital 196,796 192,170 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (330 ) (477 ) Accumulated deficit (92,098 ) (94,770 ) Total stockholders’ equity 104,416 96,970 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 305,919 $ 293,751

Telenav, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product $ 53,449 $ 61,543 $ 110,258 $ 117,533 Services 12,405 12,332 25,192 22,971 Total revenue 65,854 73,875 135,450 140,504 Cost of revenue: Product 31,098 26,434 63,628 58,423 Services 7,030 7,288 14,583 12,150 Total cost of revenue 38,128 33,722 78,211 70,573 Gross profit 27,726 40,153 57,239 69,931 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,528 19,717 37,514 40,380 Sales and marketing 1,677 2,134 3,673 4,080 General and administrative 9,448 6,428 15,960 13,715 Total operating expenses 29,653 28,279 57,147 58,175 Income (loss) from operations (1,927 ) 11,874 92 11,756 Other income, net 521 596 1,235 1,157 Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,406 ) 12,470 1,327 12,913 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (67 ) 205 (53 ) 616 Equity in net (income) of equity method investees (1,279 ) (797 ) (1,895 ) (797 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (60 ) 13,062 3,275 13,094 Loss on discontinued operations - (56 ) - (4,042 ) Net income (loss) $ (60 ) $ 13,006 $ 3,275 $ 9,052 Basic income (loss) per share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.00 ) $ 0.27 $ 0.07 $ 0.27 Loss on discontinued operations - - - (0.08 ) Net income (loss) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.27 $ 0.07 $ 0.19 Diluted income (loss) per share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.00 ) $ 0.27 $ 0.07 $ 0.27 Loss on discontinued operations - - - (0.08 ) Net income (loss) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.27 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares used in computing income (loss) per share Basic 47,825 48,475 47,526 48,127 Diluted 47,825 48,821 48,151 49,257

Telenav, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 3,275 $ 9,052 Loss on discontinued operations - 4,042 Income from continuing operations 3,275 13,094 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 5,497 3,230 Depreciation and amortization 1,426 1,856 Operating lease amortization, net of accretion 1,727 1,321 Accretion of net premium on short-term investments 170 75 Unrealized gain on non-marketable equity investments - (62 ) Equity in net (income) of equity method investees (1,895 ) (797 ) Other (346 ) (1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,160 ) 25,835 Deferred income taxes 154 (409 ) Deferred costs 9,280 (1,961 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (514 ) (3,992 ) Other assets (406 ) 21 Trade accounts payable 19,874 (15,054 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,755 ) 3,945 Income taxes payable (258 ) 130 Operating lease liabilities (1,673 ) (1,754 ) Deferred revenue (11,449 ) 9,036 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,947 34,513 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (155 ) (1,078 ) Purchases of short-term investments (10,703 ) (54,439 ) Purchases of long-term investments (6,733 ) (3,500 ) Proceeds from sale of long-term investments 447 - Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 24,550 24,067 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 7,406 (34,950 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 67 8,306 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,114 ) (1,148 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 1,204 - Repurchase of common stock (1,630 ) (4,019 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,473 ) 3,139 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 899 (85 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, continuing operations 16,779 2,617 Net cash used in discontinued operations - (3,975 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 22,012 29,225 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 38,791 $ 27,867 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Income taxes paid, net $ 503 $ 1,279 Non-cash investing: Investment in inMarket Media, LLC acquired in exchange for sale of Advertising business $ - $ 15,600 Cash flow from discontinued operations: Net cash used in operating activities $ - $ (3,569 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (406 ) Net cash transferred from continuing operations - 3,975 Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, end of period $ - $ - Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,252 $ 26,347 Restricted cash 1,539 1,520 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 38,791 $ 27,867

Telenav, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 65,854 $ 73,875 $ 135,450 $ 140,504 Adjustments: Change in deferred revenue (5,532 ) (1,210 ) (10,945 ) 9,036 Billings $ 60,322 $ 72,665 $ 124,505 $ 149,540

Telenav, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) Reconciliation of Deferred Revenue to Change in Deferred Revenue Reconciliation of Deferred Costs to Change in Deferred Costs Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Deferred revenue, end of period $ 127,998 $ 144,171 $ 127,998 $ 144,171 Deferred revenue, beginning of period 133,530 145,381 138,943 135,135 Change in deferred revenue $ (5,532 ) $ (1,210 ) $ (10,945 ) $ 9,036 Deferred costs, end of period $ 71,522 $ 81,763 $ 71,522 $ 81,763 Deferred costs, beginning of period 76,041 77,795 80,669 79,802 Change in deferred costs(1) $ (4,519 ) $ 3,968 $ (9,147 ) $ 1,961 (1) Deferred costs primarily include costs associated with third-party content and in connection with certain customized software solutions, the costs incurred to develop those solutions. We expect to incur additional costs in the future due to requirements to provide ongoing map updates and provisioning of services such as hosting, monitoring, customer support and, for certain customers, additional period content and associated technology costs.

Telenav, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (60 ) $ 13,006 $ 3,275 $ 9,052 Loss on discontinued operations - 56 - 4,042 Income (loss) from continuing operations (60 ) 13,062 3,275 13,094 Adjustments: Merger and acquisition expense 3,603 - 3,603 - Stock-based compensation expense 2,640 1,478 5,497 3,230 Depreciation and amortization expense 666 934 1,426 1,856 Other income, net (521 ) (596 ) (1,235 ) (1,157 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (67 ) 205 (53 ) 616 Equity in net (income) of equity method investees (1,279 ) (797 ) (1,895 ) (797 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,982 $ 14,286 $ 10,618 $ 16,842

Telenav, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (60 ) $ 13,006 $ 3,275 $ 9,052 Loss on discontinued operations - 56 - 4,042 Income (loss) from continuing operations (60 ) 13,062 3,275 13,094 Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities: Change in deferred revenue (1) (5,793 ) (1,309 ) (11,449 ) 9,036 Change in deferred costs (2) 4,586 (3,940 ) 9,280 (1,961 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities 13,088 2,240 2,262 8,722 Other adjustments (3) 3,134 2,291 6,579 5,622 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,955 12,344 9,947 34,513 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (88 ) (617 ) (155 ) (1,078 ) Free cash flow $ 14,867 $ 11,727 $ 9,792 $ 33,435 (1) Consists of product royalties, customized software development fees, service fees and subscription fees. (2) Consist primarily of third party content costs and customized software development expenses. (3) Consist primarily of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other non-cash items.

