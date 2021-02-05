Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 26 0216
|Series
|RIKB 31 0124
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|02/10/2021
|02/10/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,015
|3,400
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|125.326
|/
|3.450
|107.830
|/
|-0.058
|Total Number of Bids Received
|43
|13
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,895
|3,985
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|34
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|34
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|125.326
|/
|3.450
|107.830
|/
|-0.058
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|125.700
|/
|3.410
|107.960
|/
|-0.083
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|125.326
|/
|3.450
|107.835
|/
|-0.059
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|125.446
|/
|3.440
|107.863
|/
|-0.064
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|125.700
|/
|3.410
|107.960
|/
|-0.083
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|125.040
|/
|3.480
|107.700
|/
|-0.033
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|125.386
|/
|3.440
|107.848
|/
|-0.062
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|53.75 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.27
|1.17
