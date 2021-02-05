 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 26 0216

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 12:30  |  33   |   |   

Series  RIKB 31 0124 RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date  02/10/2021 02/10/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  7,015 3,400
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  125.326 / 3.450 107.830 / -0.058
Total Number of Bids Received  43 13
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  8,895 3,985
Total Number of Successful Bids  34 9
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  34 7
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  125.326 / 3.450 107.830 / -0.058
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  125.700 / 3.410 107.960 / -0.083
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  125.326 / 3.450 107.835 / -0.059
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  125.446 / 3.440 107.863 / -0.064
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  125.700 / 3.410 107.960 / -0.083
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  125.040 / 3.480 107.700 / -0.033
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  125.386 / 3.440 107.848 / -0.062
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 53.75 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.27 1.17



