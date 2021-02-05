Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 26 0216 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 05.02.2021, 12:30 | 33 | 0 | 0 05.02.2021, 12:30 | Series RIKB 31 0124 RIKS 26 0216 Settlement Date 02/10/2021 02/10/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,015 3,400 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 125.326 / 3.450 107.830 / -0.058 Total Number of Bids Received 43 13 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,895 3,985 Total Number of Successful Bids 34 9 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 34 7 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 125.326 / 3.450 107.830 / -0.058 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 125.700 / 3.410 107.960 / -0.083 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 125.326 / 3.450 107.835 / -0.059 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 125.446 / 3.440 107.863 / -0.064 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 125.700 / 3.410 107.960 / -0.083 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 125.040 / 3.480 107.700 / -0.033 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 125.386 / 3.440 107.848 / -0.062 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 53.75 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.27 1.17





Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31





