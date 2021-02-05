 

Vor Biopharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 12:33  |  41   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,828,017 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Vor from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vor, are expected to be approximately $176.9 million. In addition, Vor has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,474,202 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Vor.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Friday, February 5, 2021, under the ticker symbol “VOR”. The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, Barclays and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the securities being sold in this offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and have become effective. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statements relating to these shares. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or via email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10055, via telephone at 1-888-474-0200, or via email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or via email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, via telephone at 1-415-364-2720, or via email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering eHSC therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancerous cells while sparing healthy cells.

Investor Contact:
Constantine Davides
Westwicke
+1 339-970-2846
constantine.davides@westwicke.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Corcoran
Ten Bridge Communications
+1 617-866-7350
mcorcoran@tenbridgecommunications.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vor Biopharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
Arena Minerals Announces $2.8M Financing Led by Leading Lithium Producer Ganfeng Lithium Co. and ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Codiak Reports Additional Positive Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Confirming Local Pharmacology and ...
Outlook Therapeutics’ Recent Financing Secures Funding to Support ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA ...
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:50 Uhr
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering