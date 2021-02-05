--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: EGAS Superannuation Fund (legal person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------







reason:



reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Antony Willian Paul Sage

function: board member



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: European Lithium Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CXY50A8Q4OBQ93



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AU000000EUR7

description of the financial instrument: Fully paid ordinary shares

type: acquisition

date: 28.01.2021; UTC+01:00

market: ASX - ALL MARKETS, XASX

currency: Euro





price volume

AUD$0,0475 631.578



total volume: 631.578

total price: AUD$30.000

average price: AUD$0,0475 per share





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------











original announcement:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EANS-DD: Correction: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning

transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to

article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - ATTACHMENT



personal data:





responsible party:



name: EGAS Superannuation Fund (legal person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Antony Willian Paul Sage

function: board member



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: European Lithium Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CXY50A8Q4OBQ93



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AU000000EUR7

description of the financial instrument: Fully paid ordinary shares

type: acquisition

date: 28.01.2021; UTC+01:00

market: ASX - ALL MARKETS, XASX

currency: Euro





price volume

AUD$0,075 631.578



total volume: 631.578

total price: AUD$60.000

average price: AUD$0,0475 per share





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------











Inquiry note:

info@europeanlithium.com





end of original announcement

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:

info@europeanlithium.com



end of announcement

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10207074/4/10659286/1/2170202.pdf



issuer: European Lithium Limited

Harrogate Street 32

AU-WA6007 West Leederville

phone: +61 8 6181 9792

FAX:

mail: ir@europeanlithium.com

WWW: www.europeanlithium.com

ISIN: AU000000EUR7

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131952/4830984

OTS: European Lithium Limited





