 

Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Guggenheim’s Virtual Healthcare Talks | 2021 Oncology Day

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at Guggenheim’s Virtual Healthcare Talks | 2021 Oncology Day, which will be webcast on Friday, February 12, 2021. Chris Boerner, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer will answer questions about the company at 12 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. Material related to the company’s presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

