 

PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, NASDAQ: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Vor Biopharma, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 9,828,017 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share resulting in gross proceeds to Vor of approximately $176.9 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses to be paid by Vor. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “VOR” on Friday, February 5, 2021. The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Following the offering, PureTech holds 3,207,200 shares of Vor common stock.

Vor was co-founded by PureTech and Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at Columbia University and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer.

The full text of the announcement from Vor is as follows:

Vor Biopharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Feb. 5, 2021 — Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR), a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,828,017 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Vor from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vor, are expected to be approximately $176.9 million. In addition, Vor has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,474,202 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Vor.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Friday, February 5, 2021, under the ticker symbol “VOR”. The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, Barclays and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the securities being sold in this offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and have become effective. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statements relating to these shares. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or via email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, New York 10055, via telephone at 1-888-474-0200, or via email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or via email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, via telephone at 1-415-364-2720, or via email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

