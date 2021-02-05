NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D cell culture technology creates more predictive in vitro cell models for a wide array of applications such as drug discovery, cancer research, regenerative medicine, and neuroscience. In 3D cell culture, technique cells can grow naturally and evolve in three dimensional environments. Currently, 3D cell culture techniques are also used in stem cell organoids, tumor spheroids, and tissue engineering with the help of 3D bioprinting. The 3D cell culture market is growing due to the introduction of novel therapeutics, and through the release of generic biopharmaceuticals or biosimilars, which can be manufactured by numerous companies. Along with the rapid growth of biopharmaceuticals, 3d cell culture is expected to witness significant acceleration over the forecast period through 2031.

According to a latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global 3D cell culture market was valued at US$ 982 Mn in 2020, and is expected to witness an impressive CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

Key Takeaways from 3D Cell Culture Market Study

Scaffold-based 3D cell culture is expected to contribute more than 80% of revenue share to the market.

By application, cancer research held the highest market share in 2019.

North America holds a significant share of over 42% in the global 3D cell culture market.

Leading players are focused on improving their product portfolios and focusing on regional expansion through collaborations.

Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries are expected to hold close to half of the market share, due to 3D cell culture playing a vital role in drug development.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a positive impact on the global 3D cell culture market, as 3D cell culture models are one of the vital methods during drug development against COVID-19.

The market in Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 12% through 2031.

The U.S. market has a share of more than 90% in North America, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 10% over the next ten years.

