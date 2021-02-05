 

Further Study supports use of Nevisense within new Non-melanoma Skin Cancer application

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 13:13  |  46   |   |   

  • A new clinical study from Germany including nearly 1,000 patients confirms the value of Nevisense when used to evaluate suspected Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) 
  • The study publication is an important milestone in SciBase's strategy to broaden the areas of use and potential markets for Nevisense

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new clinical study evaluating the value of using Nevisense on suspected Non-melanoma skin cancer (also known as Keratinocyte cancer) in normal clinical practice is now published. The article named "Retrospective evaluation of the performance of the electrical impedance spectroscopy system Nevisense in detecting keratinocyte cancer" reviewed clinical results when Nevisense was used on lesions with a suspicion of skin cancer.

The study included a total of 1,712 lesions and 951 patients, collected at a private clinic in Germany over a period of 4 years. The study confirmed the ability of Nevisense to accurately identify non-melanoma skin cancers with a sensitivity of 98,4%. In addition, the study showed that when using Nevisense almost half of the lesions examined did not require a biopsy. The article concludes that Nevisense is a valuable adjunct support tool in clinical decisions for cases with suspicion of non-melanoma skin cancer. The article is available through the following link: http://dx.doi.org/10.1111/srt.13007 

These results support a new clinical application that is an important part of our growth strategy. We continue to leverage our technology platform to both add clinical value and expand the market segments we address. We believe that the Non-melanoma Skin Cancer application will help us achieve both goals, and short term be key in accelerating our growth in Germany. We look forward to releasing the application as soon as our Medical Device Regulation approval is complete, which we expect around the end of the first quarter", says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

For more information please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase
Tel: +46 72 887 43 99
Email: simon.grant@scibase.com 

Certified Advisor:

Avanza
Tel: +46 8 409 421 20
Email: ca@avanza.se 

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/further-study-supports-use-of-nevisense-within-new-non-melanoma-skin-cancer-application,c3280337

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3280337/1368569.pdf

Release

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Further Study supports use of Nevisense within new Non-melanoma Skin Cancer application A new clinical study from Germany including nearly 1,000 patients confirms the value of Nevisense when used to evaluate suspected Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC)  The study publication is an important milestone in SciBase's strategy to broaden the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rosneft and bp Agree to Cooperate on Carbon Management and Sustainability
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
Peace One Day announces the Peace One Day Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience, 21 March ...
Hilti: The New DCH 150-SL Wall Chaser For Diamond Cutting Increases Productivity and is Virtually ...
Unbxd collaborates with Google Cloud to offer AI-powered commerce search on Google Cloud for retail ...
Letter of Credit Confirmation Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2027 at CAGR ...
Business Intelligence (BI) & Analytics Software Market Size is USD 33770 Million by 2026 at CAGR ...
Balls of Steel -- or Silicon: 3D Printing New Medical Advances Analyzed by IDTechEx
DevOps Institute Announces 2021 SKILup Days Virtual Conference Lineup
Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation ...
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Australian-wide network of game-changing hydrogen technology clusters unveiled
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods