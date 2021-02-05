 

DGAP-News CureVac and UK Government to collaborate on development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 variants

CureVac and UK Government to collaborate on development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 variants

05.02.2021
CureVac and UK Government to collaborate on development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 variants

- Collaboration combines expertise, resources and technology from both parties to develop and manufacture variant vaccines for commercial supply and distribution in the UK and its territories

- Objective is to mitigate the effects of the current pandemic and to help manage future outbreaks by forming a rapid response unit leveraging the unique strengths of CureVac's mRNA platform

- Under this agreement, CureVac is expected to supply 50 million doses of variant vaccines to the UK, subject to regulatory approval

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - February 05, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), today announced that it has entered a collaboration with the UK Government to develop and manufacture potential vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2 variants. Any resulting vaccine candidates will be manufactured and distributed in the UK and its overseas and dependent territories, subject to regulatory approval. The objective of the collaboration is to mitigate the effects of the current pandemic and help prepare against future SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks by working on multiple variant vaccines.

"One of the biggest challenges we continue to face in combating COVID-19 is the emergence of multiple variants, each of which poses a potentially significant threat to public health," said Dr. Antony Blanc, Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of CureVac. "The UK Government and its Vaccines Taskforce (VTF) has been at the forefront of surveillance, vaccine development and delivery of vaccines for deployment during this pandemic. At CureVac, we believe we have the ability to quickly adapt our mRNA technology to address current variants and prepare for the emergence of new strains. This collaboration is expected to bring to bear our significant combined forces to ensure vaccines keep winning against COVID-19."

