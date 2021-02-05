Veritone to Hold Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results Conference Call on March 4th

Veritone will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020, provide an update on the business, and conduct a question and answer session. To listen, please join the webcast or dial-in. To avoid a wait, if dialing in, please pre-register or call in 20 minutes in advance.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI ) , the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE , today announced the details of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results conference call.

● Preregister* https://dpregister.com/10151804 ● Live audio webcast: investors.veritone.com ● Domestic call number: 844-750-4897 ● International call number: 412-317-5293 ● Call ID: 10151804

* Callers who pre-register will be emailed, upon registering and again on the day of the call, a conference pass code and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

