Microvast Enters Electrification Joint Development Agreement With Oshkosh Corporation

Microvast, Inc., a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles ("Microvast" or the "Company"), announced today that Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) (“Oshkosh”), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, and Microvast have entered into a Joint Development Agreement to facilitate future battery collaboration and innovation. Oshkosh also confirmed that it had agreed to invest $25 million as part of the previously announced $540 million private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) entered into in connection with Microvast’s previously announced pending merger with Tuscan Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: THCB) (“Tuscan”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company.

“We are proud to work with leading OEMs like Oshkosh Corporation and we appreciate Oshkosh’s strategic investment in Microvast,” said Yang Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Microvast. “We believe that our best-in-class battery cells, a strong technology pipeline, and anticipated proceeds of our pending transaction with Tuscan will allow Microvast to finance the buildout of world-class manufacturing facilities and fulfill our commitments to our valued customers. We are pleased to have Oshkosh’s support in these efforts and we look forward to a long-term, thriving partnership focused on advancing Oshkosh’s electrification strategy.”

Microvast expects that the Joint Development Agreement will act as a foundation to encourage collaboration and integration on next-generation battery technologies. Based on field proven battery technologies, Microvast believes it is well positioned to custom design and develop tailored battery solutions for Oshkosh’s future electrification projects and support Oshkosh’s heavily utilized, high-performing applications.

Microvast’s product engineering teams remain focused on supporting Oshkosh’s leading position in its markets by developing differentiated battery solutions that will enable Oshkosh to provide premium performing solutions to its customers.

On February 1, 2020, Microvast and Tuscan announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Microvast becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction, with an estimated post-transaction equity value of approximately $3.0 billion, is expected to result in a total of $822.0 million of gross proceeds to Microvast, assuming no redemptions by Tuscan’s stockholders from Tuscan’s cash in trust. In addition to Oshkosh’s investment, other PIPE anchor investors include funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Koch Strategic Platforms and InterPrivate. Upon the closing of the merger, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Microvast Holdings, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol “MVST.”