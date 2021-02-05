 

IGM Biosciences to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Idea Forum Oncology Day

globenewswire
05.02.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Idea Forum Oncology Day on February 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Contact:

Argot Partners
David Pitts
212-600-1902
igmbio@argotpartners.com




