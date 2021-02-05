 

Silence Therapeutics plc Announces $45 Million Private Placement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. IN ADDITION, MARKET SOUNDINGS WERE TAKEN IN RESPECT OF THE MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, WITH THE RESULT THAT CERTAIN PERSONS BECAME AWARE OF SUCH INSIDE INFORMATION. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT THIS INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN, SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION WITH, ANY OFFER OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER IN ANY JURISDICTION.

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and NASDAQ:SLN ("Silence" or the “Company"), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced an oversubscribed private placement of 2,022,218 of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing three ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”), at a price of US $22.50 per ADS, with new and existing institutional and accredited investors (the “Private Placement”).  Silence anticipates that the aggregate gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be approximately US $45 million (approximately £33 million1) before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses. The offering is expected to close on 9 February 2021, subject to standard conditions.

The financing syndicate includes Adage Capital Management LP, BVF Partners L.P., Consonance Capital, Great Point Partners, LLC, and other investors.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as the exclusive placement agent to the Company in connection with the Private Placement.

Silence intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement primarily to support development of the Company’s pipeline based on its messenger RNAi GOLD (GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery) Platform, and for general corporate purposes.

