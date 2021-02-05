 

Nuvei Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021   

Nuvei reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars.

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Based on preliminary results, the Company anticipates:

  • Total volume* between $13.8 billion and $14.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of more than 50% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Total volume between $43.1 billion and $43.4 billion for the full year of 2020, an increase of more than 70% compared to the full year of 2019.
    • eCommerce representing approximately 80% and 76% of total volume in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively.
  • Revenue between $114 million and $118 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of more than 40% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue between $373 million and $377 million for the full year of 2020, an increase of more than 50% compared to the full year of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA** between $50 million and $52 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of more than 50% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA between $162 million and $164 million for the full year of 2020, an increase of more than 80% compared to the full year of 2019.
  • Operating profit between $16.5 million and $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and between $61.4 million and $64.4 million for the full year of 2020. In addition to those expenses deducted to arrive at adjusted EBITDA, operating profit also includes expenses relating to depreciation and amortization, acquisition, integration and severance costs, share-based payments, and gains/losses on foreign currency exchange included in selling, general and administration expenses.

“I am very pleased with our preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “We made progress on our strategic initiatives, executed on multiple growth opportunities, enhanced our product offerings and capabilities, allowing our merchants to connect further with their customers regardless of country, currency, or payment type. Through our single integrated platform, Nuvei provides one the industry’s most complete technology solutions, simplifying our merchants’ needs and requirements, improving conversions, reducing fraud, and driving sales, in addition to servicing 200 markets globally with a full set of payment capabilities including the ability to accept more than 450 different payment methods in nearly 150 different currencies. We are well-positioned for the future and I want to thank all of Nuvei’s team members for their contributions.”

