Nuvei Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Nuvei reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars.



MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020.