 

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Anthony Sun, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Presentation Details:

Event: Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Days
Date: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

Event: SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

Live webcasts from the Guggenheim and SVB Leerink fireside chats will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.zentalis.com. Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Zentalis website.

About Zentalis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, including ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Investor Contact:

Thomas Hoffmann
Solebury Trout
1.646.378.2931
thoffmann@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:

Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
1.646.378.2967
jdeutsch@soleburytrout.com




