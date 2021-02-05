 

Delta 9 to Open Tenth Cannabis Retail Store

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its tenth Delta 9 Cannabis retail store, and seventh cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba. Delta 9’s newest retail store is located in the City of Winnipeg and is scheduled to open on February 5, 2021.

“We’re pleased to bring Delta 9 and our many brand partners to the residents of Portage Ave West and surrounding areas with a brand-new retail express store concept that is the first of its kind in Winnipeg." said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “The Winnipeg cannabis market has been a special place for us ever since we opened our first store in October 2018 and we will continue to invest and grow here. Our retail strategy is to offer the best selection of cannabis products at the lowest prices from the most popular cannabis manufacturers in Canada.”

Delta 9 now has seven stores open servicing Manitobans and ten in total across Canada. The Company plans to have up to 20 Delta 9 Cannabis retail stores open this year and has a long-term vision of opening many more Delta 9 branded retail stores across Canada.

Delta 9’s welcoming retail cannabis concept, combined with a focus on convenient and high traffic shopping destinations have been a successful part of the Company’s overall vertical integration strategy. The newest Delta 9 Cannabis Store is situated on Portage Ave. which is also know as part of the Trans Canada highway # 1. This section of Portage Ave. is the focal point for over one million square feet of retail businesses making it one of the city’s larger shopping destinations.

Within a 2 Km radius the area tenants include: Walmart Super Center, Canadian Tire, Princess Auto, Winners, Staples, Shoppers Drug Mart and Sobeys. This section of Portage Ave traffic corridor is in Winnipeg West and sees over 75,000 vehicles every day and is the busiest shopping district in the vicinity.

The new store is located at 3317 Portage Ave and is part of the Kirkfield Motor Inn facilities. The location offers plenty of free parking spaces and easy access from the street. The Delta 9 store is the first controlled access store in Winnipeg offering an express style of service. The new store offers customers a modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, concentrates.

