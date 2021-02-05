CareDx Showcases Cellular Transplantation and Therapy Portfolio at TCT

CareDx and Atara Biotherapeutics’ AlloCell Partnership Highlighted in Poster Presentation at Upcoming TCT Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced plans to showcase the CareDx Cellular Transplant Therapies portfolio at the Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meeting (TCT) February 8-12, 2021.



CareDx will have four abstracts presented in poster presentations. One poster will be presented in partnership with Atara Biotherapeutics on the potential use of AlloCell for standardized pharmacokinetic assessment in a clinical trial. The other posters will highlight data on AlloHeme and AlloSeq HCT for chimerism and recurrence surveillance of stem cell transplant patients. Additionally, Ottr Cellular demonstrations will be offered at the CareDx booth, and an overview of CareDx digital solutions will be presented by Kashif Rathore, CareDx Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions, on Monday, February 8 at 3:25 pm CST. Details on the CareDx posters at TCT can be found on the TCT website: