 

CareDx Showcases Cellular Transplantation and Therapy Portfolio at TCT

CareDx and Atara Biotherapeutics’ AlloCell Partnership Highlighted in Poster Presentation at Upcoming TCT Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced plans to showcase the CareDx Cellular Transplant Therapies portfolio at the Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meeting (TCT) February 8-12, 2021.

CareDx will have four abstracts presented in poster presentations. One poster will be presented in partnership with Atara Biotherapeutics on the potential use of AlloCell for standardized pharmacokinetic assessment in a clinical trial. The other posters will highlight data on AlloHeme and AlloSeq HCT for chimerism and recurrence surveillance of stem cell transplant patients. Additionally, Ottr Cellular demonstrations will be offered at the CareDx booth, and an overview of CareDx digital solutions will be presented by Kashif Rathore, CareDx Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions, on Monday, February 8 at 3:25 pm CST. Details on the CareDx posters at TCT can be found on the TCT website:

“TCT will highlight CareDx’s growth in cellular transplantation and therapy, and showcase our suite of solutions including AlloCell, AlloHeme, AlloSeq HCT, and Ottr Cellular. I am particularly excited to share this early data on AlloCell’s value in Atara’s clinical trial as we further the science of allogeneic CAR-T therapy,” said, Sham Dholakia, MD, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs & Clinical Operations, CareDx.

“Atara Biotherapeutics is excited to partner with CareDx to pioneer a novel NGS solution for advancing allogeneic cell therapies. The data being presented at TCT 2021 is a testament to both CareDx and Atara’s focus on bringing transformative cell therapies to patients around the world,” said Jakob Dupont, M.D., Executive Vice President and Global Head of Research and Development, Atara Biotherapeutics.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

