 

Gaming Innovation Group signs US iGaming platform agreement with Playstar

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a long-term agreement with PlayStar NJ LLC (PlayStar Casino), for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform technologies to power the brand's launch in the US market. PlayStar Casino will use GiG to power its new casino offering to enter the limited license New Jersey market, having recently partnered with Oceans Casino Resort to secure market access in New Jersey. The agreement between GiG and PlayStar Casino is based on a revenue share model and has a minimum duration of four years with expected launch in Q4 2021.

PlayStar Casino is a privately owned company founded and operated by industry pioneer Joel Wikell (founder of Boss Media, Readly, Blinto and Hexigames) and Co-Founder and EVP Adam Noble (ex Yggdrasil and Play'n'go).

PlayStar Casino aim to provide an online casino experience like no other to players in New Jersey and other regulated US states. This will be achieved through personalisation, engagement and exemplary customer service that makes players feel like they are the star of the show every time they pass through the casino's digital doors.

The Garden State has enjoyed significant growth and development since regulating and with 2020 complete, data from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement shows that online gaming GGR for 2020 finished at $970m - an increase of 101% over 2019. Offering a limited number of licenses within the state, operators have the opportunity to capitalise on one of the fastest growing global igaming markets with a fixed number of competitors. 

Adam Noble, Co-Founder and EVP of PlayStar Casino: "Gaming Innovation Group has earned a reputation for being a very formidable and trusted technology partner in Europe, so when we were assessing platforms for our market entry into New Jersey, we were very confident in selecting GiG as our platform partner. We are really excited to have them support our launch into New Jersey and also our future expansion into regulated states across the USA."

"PlayStar Casino is setting out to offer an online casino experience with a difference that will stand out from the current offerings in the market. Our player experience focus, centred on a unique product offering, engaging frontend concept and personalisation will result in an immersive and entertaining experience for the player. We have big plans for New Jersey and other US states, and look forward to making our debut in the Garden State later this year. "

