CureVac to Host Conference Call on COVID-19 Partnership Update on February 5, 2021

TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - February 5, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), will host a conference call and webcast on today, Friday February 5, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CET / 10:00 a.m. EST.

Conference call and webcast details

Dial-in numbers to participate in the conference call:

U.S. Toll-Free: +1 877-407-0989

International: +1 201-389-0921

Germany: 0800-182-0040

The live webcast link can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the CureVac homepage at https://www.curevac.com/en/newsroom/events/ . Corresponding presentation slides will be posted shortly before the start of the webcast. A replay will be made available at this website after the event.



About CureVac

CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its proprietary technology, the company has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 500 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.