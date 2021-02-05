Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting February 5, 2021



Panostaja Oyj’s Annual General Meeting was held on February 5, 2021 in Tampere.

In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, a shareholder or his/her proxy representative could not be present at the venue of the meeting. A total of 31 shareholders representing 30 134 836 shares and votes were represented at the meeting.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements and consolidated financial statements presented for the financial period November 1, 2019-October 31, 2020 and resolved that a dividend of EUR 0.03 per share be paid for the financial period November 1, 2019-October 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid to those shareholders who on the record date of the payment, February 9, 2021, are recorded in the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. The dividend will be paid on February 16, 2021. In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board to decide, at its discretion, on the potential distribution of assets to shareholders, should the company's financial status permit this, either as dividends or as repayment of capital from the invested unrestricted equity fund. The maximum distribution of assets performed on the basis of this authorization totals EUR 4,700,000. The authorization includes the right of the Board to decide on all other terms and conditions relating to said asset distribution. The authorization remains valid until the start of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting granted discharge from liability to the members of the Board and the CEO.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the remuneration of the Board remains unchanged and that for the term that ends at the end of the next Annual General Meeting the Chairman of the Board be paid a compensation of EUR 40,000, and that the other members of the Board be each paid a compensation of EUR 20,000. The Annual General Meeting also resolved that approximately 40 % of the remuneration remitted to the members of the Board will be paid on the basis of the share issue authorization, by issuing company shares to each Board member if such Board member does not own more than one percent (1 %) of the company’s shares on the date of the General Meeting. If the holding of a Board member on the date of the General Meeting is over one percent (1 %) of all company shares, the remuneration will be paid in full in monetary form. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the travel expenses of the Board members will be paid based on the maximum amount specified in the grounds for payment of travel expenses ordained by the Finnish Tax Administration as valid from time to time.