 

Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting February 5, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 13:15  |  51   |   |   

Panostaja Oyj          Stock Exchange Bulletin, Decisions of General Meeting           February 5, 2021 at 14.15 p.m.

Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting February 5, 2021


Panostaja Oyj’s Annual General Meeting was held on February 5, 2021 in Tampere.

In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, a shareholder or his/her proxy representative could not be present at the venue of the meeting. A total of 31 shareholders representing 30 134 836 shares and votes were represented at the meeting.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements and consolidated financial statements presented for the financial period November 1, 2019-October 31, 2020 and resolved that a dividend of EUR 0.03 per share be paid for the financial period November 1, 2019-October 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid to those shareholders who on the record date of the payment, February 9, 2021, are recorded in the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. The dividend will be paid on February 16, 2021. In addition, the Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board to decide, at its discretion, on the potential distribution of assets to shareholders, should the company's financial status permit this, either as dividends or as repayment of capital from the invested unrestricted equity fund. The maximum distribution of assets performed on the basis of this authorization totals EUR 4,700,000. The authorization includes the right of the Board to decide on all other terms and conditions relating to said asset distribution. The authorization remains valid until the start of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting granted discharge from liability to the members of the Board and the CEO.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the remuneration of the Board remains unchanged and that for the term that ends at the end of the next Annual General Meeting the Chairman of the Board be paid a compensation of EUR 40,000, and that the other members of the Board be each paid a compensation of EUR 20,000. The Annual General Meeting also resolved that approximately 40 % of the remuneration remitted to the members of the Board will be paid on the basis of the share issue authorization, by issuing company shares to each Board member if such Board member does not own more than one percent (1 %) of the company’s shares on the date of the General Meeting. If the holding of a Board member on the date of the General Meeting is over one percent (1 %) of all company shares, the remuneration will be paid in full in monetary form. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the travel expenses of the Board members will be paid based on the maximum amount specified in the grounds for payment of travel expenses ordained by the Finnish Tax Administration as valid from time to time.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting February 5, 2021 Panostaja Oyj          Stock Exchange Bulletin, Decisions of General Meeting           February 5, 2021 at 14.15 p.m. Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting February 5, 2021 Panostaja Oyj’s Annual General Meeting was held on February …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Outlook Therapeutics’ Recent Financing Secures Funding to Support ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Panostaja Group Annual Report, Reward Policy and Report on the Management and Control System 2020 published