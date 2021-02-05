 

Small Businesses Report Substantial Decline in January Hiring Trends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 13:45  |  31   |   |   

The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index (“SBEI”) opened 2021 with a seasonally adjusted decline of 1.29% for January. This marks the largest seasonally adjusted decrease for the index since May 2020, as small businesses continue to navigate pandemic-related restrictions and harsh winter weather. The CBIZ SBEI tracks payroll and hiring trends for 3,400 companies that have 300 or fewer employees, providing broad insight into small business trends.

“Vaccine optimism and a robust holiday season helped small businesses close the year strong; however, the pandemic’s impact continues to be felt across the sector,” said Philip Noftsinger, Executive Vice President, CBIZ, Inc. “This distress underlines the need for extended support through fiscal policy.”

The ADP and Moody’s employment report showed a more encouraging reading for January, with an increase of 174,000 private-sector jobs on a month-over-month, seasonally adjusted basis. Small businesses reported 51,000 additional jobs. The ADP and Moody’s report counts small businesses as companies with 49 or fewer employees, while the CBIZ SBEI uses data from companies with 300 employees or fewer.

From a geographic view, all four regions reported declines in the CBIZ SBEI, with the Northeast (-4.20%) and West (-4.18%) impacted most severely. This aligns with trends related to COVID-19 restrictions and resulting business closures. The Central (-0.46%) and Southeast (-0.23%) regions showed more modest employment dips.

Hiring also showed widespread declines at the industry level. Industries with the greatest pullbacks were Accommodation and Food Services and Arts and Entertainment. Agriculture, Government, Rental and Leasing Services, and Administrative and Support Services also experienced noteworthy decreases. Educational Services was the only industry to show an increase in hiring.

“The CBIZ SBEI mirrors broader business-closure trends in both the industrial and regional data,” Noftsinger added. “We’ll be closely monitoring these trends and how small businesses react as we progress through the first quarter.”

To view an infographic with data from the employment index, visit the CBIZ website.

Additional takeaways from the January SBEI include:

January’s snapshot: 15.3% of companies in the index grew their workforces, 51.4% reported unchanged employment levels and 33.3% reduced their workforces.

Industries at a glance: Hiring trended negatively in almost every industry, including Accommodation and Food Services, Arts and Entertainment, Agriculture, Government, Rental and Leasing Services, and Administrative and Support Services. Educational Services stood out as the only industry to trend positively.

Geographical hiring: Throughout the U.S., small businesses curtailed hiring. The most significant drops occurred in the Northeast and West, but the Central and Southeast U.S. reported decreases as well.

What’s next? Current headwinds such as COVID-19 restrictions and winter weather could continue to put pressure on small businesses this quarter, which fiscal support could help to alleviate.

Editor’s note:

(1) The SBEI illustration is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License. Based on our work at https://www.cbiz.com.

Follow CBIZ on Twitter at @CBZ or on Facebook.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Small Businesses Report Substantial Decline in January Hiring Trends The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index (“SBEI”) opened 2021 with a seasonally adjusted decline of 1.29% for January. This marks the largest seasonally adjusted decrease for the index since May 2020, as small businesses continue to navigate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Pricing of Offering of US$5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Activision Blizzard Announces Fourth-Quarter and 2020 Financial Results
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Boxlight MimioSTEM Division Details Successful Integration for High School
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chairman of the Board, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
CBIZ Launches New Website and Enhances Resources for Clients
08.01.21
Small Business Hiring Trends End the Year on a Positive Note
06.01.21
CBIZ CMF Announces Rebrand to CBIZ Private Equity Advisory