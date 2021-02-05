 

Owens Corning Elects Paul Martin to Board of Directors

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) announced today that Paul E. Martin, former Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Baxter International Inc., has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Paul to our Board of Directors,” said Brian Chambers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Along with his global business experience, Paul’s broad technology expertise will bring significant value and insights to our Board and company.”

Mr. Martin served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Baxter International Inc., a multinational healthcare company, from 2011 until his retirement in 2020. From 1999 to 2011, he held several senior management positions at Rexam plc (Rexam), a consumer packaging manufacturing company based in the U.K., including Chief Information Officer. Prior to that, Mr. Martin held information technology leadership positions at CIT Group Inc., BNSF Railway Company and Frito-Lay, Inc.

Since 2017, Mr. Martin has served on the Board of Directors of Unisys Corporation and is currently a member of its Audit and Finance Committee as well as the chair of its Security and Risk Committee. Last month, he joined the Board of Directors of Ping Identity Holding Corp., a global provider of intelligent identity management software solutions, and is currently a member of its Audit Committee.

Mr. Martin graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from Western Kentucky University. He has been appointed to serve on the Audit and Finance committees of the Owens Corning Board effective immediately.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 18,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2019 sales of $7.2 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500 company for 66 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

