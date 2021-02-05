Giyani Announces Corporate and Operations Update for the K.Hill Manganese Project in Botswana

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an operations and corporate update for its K.Hill Manganese Project (“K.Hill”) in Southern Botswana.

"We are very pleased to bring the market up to date on a number of operational and corporate activities. Concurrent to the ongoing K.Hill feasibility study, which is expected later this year, we are working on a further revision to the PEA. This updated version contains a modified, simpler processing strategy to produce HPMSM, rather than HPEMM as per the current PEA. The updated strategy is an end-market driven decision, which we believe is a positive development for K.Hill.

We are also very happy with the results of the work conducted by Terravision at K.Hill and also the proof-of-concept study carried out at the Otse prospect.”

Update on K.Hill Studies

Concurrent to the ongoing feasibility study (“FS”), expected later this year, the Company is currently undertaking an update of the K.Hill preliminary economic assessment (PEA) to produce High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM), rather than High Purity Electrolytic Manganese Metal (HPEMM). The updated PEA released on 28 April 2020 (“2020 PEA”), assumed 100% production of HPEMM. The reason for the change is following feedback from independent market research, supported by direct discussions with potential end buyers. They have indicated that as the high purity manganese market grows, due to greater electric vehicle adoption, demand growth will be heavily skewed towards HPMSM. The revised PEA will also include an updated Mineral Resource estimate, following the ongoing drilling work completed to date and the results from an enhanced ground penetrating radar (“GPRplus”) survey.

Ground Penetrating Radar Geophysical Survey Complete

In Q4 2020, the Company appointed Terravision Intelligent Exploration (“Terravision”) to conduct a GPRplus survey. The survey was used to quantify the extent of historically mined artisanal tunnels (“Historical Tunnels”) at K.Hill. This information is required for the K.Hill geological block model to determine the depletion factor to the Mineral Resource estimate.