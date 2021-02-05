 

Soleno Therapeutics Provides Recap of Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DCCR for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

Recent analysis of Phase 3 DESTINY PWS limited to data collected before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shows statistical significance in the primary and key secondary endpoints

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today hosted a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar and provided an update on the Company’s ongoing Phase 3 program evaluating once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR) tablets for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

“PWS is estimated to impact about 10,000 – 20,000 people in the U.S., and is characterized by hyperphagia, an insatiable feeling of hunger, and various other behavioral and metabolic abnormalities that severely impact the daily lives of patients and their families,” said Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Soleno Therapeutics. “Given the considerable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for individuals with PWS and their families as highlighted during our webinar, it was critical for us to evaluate the data from our Phase 3 DCCR trial that was generated prior to the significant disruptions caused by the pandemic.”

“Our analysis of the data through March 1, 2020 found statistically significant differences between DCCR and placebo patients for the primary and all key secondary endpoints. We continue to be encouraged by these data and positive changes experienced by our subjects with DCCR treatment. We look forward to continuing our interactions with the regulatory authorities,” concluded Dr. Bhatnagar.

In an analysis of study results with data through March 1, 2020, a date shortly before a national emergency was declared due to COVID-19, the primary endpoint demonstrated a statistically significant change from baseline in hyperphagia for DCCR compared to placebo. The change was measured by the total score of a Hyperphagia Questionnaire for Clinical Trials (HQ-CT, 0-36). An improvement in HQ-CT is represented by a decrease in the score. Key secondary endpoints, as well as several additional subjective endpoints measuring improvement in behavior and communication, that were not significant in the top-line analyses, were also all significant in the analysis of data through March 1, 2020. No significant differences in safety were noted compared to the top-line analysis.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Soleno Therapeutics Provides Recap of Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DCCR for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome Recent analysis of Phase 3 DESTINY PWS limited to data collected before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shows statistical significance in the primary and key secondary endpointsREDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Soleno …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Outlook Therapeutics’ Recent Financing Secures Funding to Support ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Soleno Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
15
SOLENO Therapeutics Inc - Atmen ist wichtig