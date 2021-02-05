 

Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp’s Annual Report 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 13:55  |  17   |   |   

SimCorp will publish its Annual Report 2020 to NASDAQ Copenhagen on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at around 8:00 am (CET).

SimCorp’s Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 11:00 am (CET). Please use any of the following phone numbers to dial in to the conference call:

From Denmark: +45 3272 0417
From USA: +1 646 741 3167
From other countries: +44 (0) 2071 928338
Pin code to access the call: 7188469

At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session.


It will also be possible to follow a live audio webcast of the call via this link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdxhfns3

The powerpoint presentation will be available prior to the conference call via SimCorp’s website http://www.simcorp.com/en/about/investor/presentations-and-events/quar ....

SimCorp A/S




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp’s Annual Report 2020 SimCorp will publish its Annual Report 2020 to NASDAQ Copenhagen on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at around 8:00 am (CET). SimCorp’s Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 11:00 am (CET). Please …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Outlook Therapeutics’ Recent Financing Secures Funding to Support ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Eastspring Investments opts for SimCorp Coric as part of its digital transformation program
27.01.21
Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service
25.01.21
SimCorp and Colmore partner to deliver holistic private markets asset management service
19.01.21
ATP joins clients successfully live on SimCorp’s cloud-based SFTR solution, as the regulation enters its third phase
15.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement
13.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement
12.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
58
Simcorp A/S