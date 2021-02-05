 

SpareBank 1 SMN Key information relating to cash dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 13:49  |   |   |   

Dividend amount: NOK 4.40

Based on the Ministry of Finance’s recommendation

  • NOK 1.30 to be paid out in April
  • The board of directors is authorized to pay up NOK 3.30 in the 4th quarter if conditions permit

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 25 March 2021

Ex-date:  26 March 2021

Record date: 29 March 2021

Payment date: 7 April 2021

Date of approval: 25 March 2021

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SpareBank 1 SMN Key information relating to cash dividend Dividend amount: NOK 4.40 Based on the Ministry of Finance’s recommendation NOK 1.30 to be paid out in AprilThe board of directors is authorized to pay up NOK 3.30 in the 4th quarter if conditions permit Declared currency: NOK Last day including …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Outlook Therapeutics’ Recent Financing Secures Funding to Support ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
SpareBank 1 SMN: Good profit performance and strong growth in a demanding year
25.01.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Notice of election meeting for the holders of Equity Capital Certificates (ECCs) in SpareBank 1 SMN.
22.01.21
Corr: SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 4th Quarter 2020 accounts
22.01.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 4th Quarter 2020 accounts
14.01.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Successful issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK
13.01.21
SpareBank 1 SMN: Contemplating issuance of senior non-preferred bond