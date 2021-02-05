SpareBank 1 SMN Key information relating to cash dividend Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 05.02.2021, 13:49 | 6 | 0 | 0 05.02.2021, 13:49 | Dividend amount: NOK 4.40

Based on the Ministry of Finance’s recommendation NOK 1.30 to be paid out in April

The board of directors is authorized to pay up NOK 3.30 in the 4th quarter if conditions permit



Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 25 March 2021 Ex-date: 26 March 2021 Record date: 29 March 2021 Payment date: 7 April 2021 Date of approval: 25 March 2021 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

