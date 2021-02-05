 

Workhorse and Pritchard Companies Launch Purpose-Built National Campaign Event Featuring C-1000 All-Electric Trucks on Super Bowl Weekend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

Saturday Event Designed to Build Awareness and Demonstrate Extensive Capabilities of the Workhorse C-1000 All-Electric Truck

On Sunday Pritchard Will Also Be Offering Free Rides to The Super Bowl In an All-Electric Shuttle Bus

CINCINNATI, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today announced the launch of its Purpose Built National Campaign Event with Pritchard Companies, which will be held this coming weekend on Saturday, February 6th in Tampa, Florida.

The Purpose Built National Event is designed to highlight the value of electric vehicles (“EVs”) and educate the broader market on the benefits of going EV. Activities will include:

  • Demonstrations of a variety of EV applications;
  • Educational content on the transition to battery EVs and the infrastructure needed to support commercial EVs;
  • Emphasizing the positive impact of zero emissions on our environment.

Attendees will get to experience the latest all-electric Workhorse vehicles in action, including new features such as the 360-degree camera, blind spot indicators and more. Donations from the event will be made to several nonprofit organizations such as Feed Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Missionaries and the Hillsborough County Public Schools. Event T-shirts will be distributed as well.

“We are excited to demonstrate our C-1000 all-electric truck in Tampa this weekend alongside many other high-traffic Super Bowl weekend activities,” said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. “The C-1000 is truly a purpose-built vehicle, optimizing technology for today and the future, and we’re looking forward to demonstrating these innovative capabilities to the thousands of fans and visitors to the city. The Workhorse and Pritchard teams have purposefully organized our efforts in accordance with all local COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe event for all.”

“Our event will help establish the criteria to become a ‘Purpose-Built’ or EV-Ready City,” added Pritchard Companies President & CEO Joe Pritchard. “This weekend will be fun for everyone involved, and we thank Tampa for hosting during such an exciting time for their football team and city.”

The Purpose Built National Campaign Event will be held on Saturday, February 6th at 10:00 AM ET, extending to Sunday where Pritchard is offering free rides to the Super Bowl from Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School. As part of the festivities, the Workhorse C-1000 will also be driving around the stadium to hand out t-shirts.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Workhorse and Pritchard Companies Launch Purpose-Built National Campaign Event Featuring C-1000 All-Electric Trucks on Super Bowl Weekend Saturday Event Designed to Build Awareness and Demonstrate Extensive Capabilities of the Workhorse C-1000 All-Electric Truck On Sunday Pritchard Will Also Be Offering Free Rides to The Super Bowl In an All-Electric Shuttle Bus CINCINNATI, Feb. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Outlook Therapeutics’ Recent Financing Secures Funding to Support ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units