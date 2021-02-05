Workhorse and Pritchard Companies Launch Purpose-Built National Campaign Event Featuring C-1000 All-Electric Trucks on Super Bowl Weekend

On Sunday Pritchard Will Also Be Offering Free Rides to The Super Bowl In an All-Electric Shuttle Bus

CINCINNATI, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today announced the launch of its Purpose Built National Campaign Event with Pritchard Companies, which will be held this coming weekend on Saturday, February 6th in Tampa, Florida.

The Purpose Built National Event is designed to highlight the value of electric vehicles (“EVs”) and educate the broader market on the benefits of going EV. Activities will include:

Demonstrations of a variety of EV applications;

Educational content on the transition to battery EVs and the infrastructure needed to support commercial EVs;

Emphasizing the positive impact of zero emissions on our environment.



Attendees will get to experience the latest all-electric Workhorse vehicles in action, including new features such as the 360-degree camera, blind spot indicators and more. Donations from the event will be made to several nonprofit organizations such as Feed Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Missionaries and the Hillsborough County Public Schools. Event T-shirts will be distributed as well.

“We are excited to demonstrate our C-1000 all-electric truck in Tampa this weekend alongside many other high-traffic Super Bowl weekend activities,” said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. “The C-1000 is truly a purpose-built vehicle, optimizing technology for today and the future, and we’re looking forward to demonstrating these innovative capabilities to the thousands of fans and visitors to the city. The Workhorse and Pritchard teams have purposefully organized our efforts in accordance with all local COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe event for all.”

“Our event will help establish the criteria to become a ‘Purpose-Built’ or EV-Ready City,” added Pritchard Companies President & CEO Joe Pritchard. “This weekend will be fun for everyone involved, and we thank Tampa for hosting during such an exciting time for their football team and city.”

The Purpose Built National Campaign Event will be held on Saturday, February 6th at 10:00 AM ET, extending to Sunday where Pritchard is offering free rides to the Super Bowl from Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School. As part of the festivities, the Workhorse C-1000 will also be driving around the stadium to hand out t-shirts.