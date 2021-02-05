 

GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that on February 1, 2021, the compensation committee of GBT’s board of directors granted 14 new employees restricted stock units for an aggregate of 103,450 shares of the company’s common stock. These awards were made under GBT’s Amended and Restated 2017 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by GBT’s board of directors in January 2017 and has been amended and restated from time to time.

About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601, the company’s next generation hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next wave of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Contact:
Steven Immergut (media)
650-410-3258
simmergut@gbt.com

Courtney Roberts (investors)
650-351-7881
croberts@gbt.com




04.02.21
GBT Initiates Expanded Access Protocol for Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Pediatric Patients with Sickle Cell Disease in the United States
27.01.21
Europäische Arzneimittelagentur genehmigt GBTs Antrag auf Marktzulassung für Oxbryta (Voxelotor) zur Behandlung hämolytischer Anämie bei Sichelzellkrankheit
27.01.21
European Medicines Agency Accepts GBT’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for the Treatment of Hemolytic Anemia in Sickle Cell Disease
07.01.21
GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

14.12.20
10
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc - Therapeutika zur Behandlung blutbasierter Erkrankungen