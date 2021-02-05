 

HMS Ranked Best in KLAS for Care Management Solutions (Payer) Second Year in a Row

Configuration and intuitive user interface cited as key factors in earning top marks from surveyed customers

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY), a leading provider of payment accuracy and population health management solutions, today announced that the company was awarded the 2021 Best in KLAS designation for Care Management Solutions (Payer). This marks the second year in a row that HMS’ care management solution Essette was included in the Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, which is based on thousands of verified customer interviews conducted by analysts at KLAS Research over a 12-month period.

Inclusion in the 2021 Best in KLAS report validates HMS’ leadership in creating superior software and services that help healthcare professionals improve patient care. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voices with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions,” said Adam Gale, president of KLAS Research. “These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

Evidence-Based Care Management with Access to Actionable Data Increases Efficiency, Improves Patient Outcomes

HMS’ Essette is a leading care management solution that leverages access to evidence-based content and cutting-edge technology to help health plans to reduce costs, enhance engagement and improve patient outcomes. The cloud-based solution connects fragmented IT systems using an advanced, modular architecture that provides all users, regardless of their location, with unified access to the same data and tools necessary to create personalized, data-driven and actionable care plans.

