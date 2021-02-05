We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference in English. Next Games’ 2020 review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

Next Games’ Financial Statements Bulletin for financial year 2020 will be published on Friday February 19, 2021 at 08:00 EET. The Financial Statements Bulletin will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/

The English audiocast starts on February 19, 2021 at 10:00 EET. You can join by using the following link: https://nextgames.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results or by phone.



Phone conference details:

Dial in by calling your location’s phone number a couple of minutes before the start. Confirmation code: 16004066#

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

The audiocast recording will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports on the same day.





Additional information:

Annina Salvén

CFO

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

investors@nextgames.com





