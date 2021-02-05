 

Allegro MicroSystems Announces Pricing of Public Offering By Selling Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021   

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced today the pricing of a public offering of 17,500,000 shares of common stock to be sold by certain selling stockholders of Allegro at a public offering price of $30.30 per share. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about February 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The selling stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering and Allegro will not receive any proceeds.

Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Wells Fargo Securities are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on February 4, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 888-603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis 31 Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001, by telephone at 800-326-5897 or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected sale of common stock by the selling stockholders in the offering described above. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to this offering and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact: Katherine Blye
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 603 626-2306
kblye@allegromicro.com




Wertpapier


