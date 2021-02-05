 

i(x) investments' Platform Company, WasteFuel, Announces Partnership with NetJets and Prime Infra

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.02.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact investing firm, i(x) investments, is pleased to acknowledge the exciting milestone of one of its platform companies, WasteFuel, as announced in a February 4, 2021 press release. This newly launched partnership between WasteFuel and the worldwide leader in private aviation, NetJets, is a significant leap forward in creating a more sustainable aviation industry.

i(x) investments logo

WasteFuel is a next-generation waste to fuel company that uses proven technology to convert municipal waste into renewable fuels that burn at an 80% reduction in carbon to fossil fuel-based aviation fuel. NetJets has made a significant investment in the company and will purchase 100 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from WasteFuel over the next ten years. The two companies in partnership with leading infrastructure developer Prime Infra are developing a biorefinery in Manila, Philippines which will convert 1 million tons of municipal waste into 30 million gallons of SAF annually. They also have plans to develop additional plants around the world.

"We express our congratulations to Trevor Neilson, Chairman and CEO, and the entire WasteFuel team. Their efforts will have a meaningful, positive outcome in addressing climate change. These WasteFuel biorefineries will decrease carbon emissions while solving the ever-growing global environmental issue of municipal landfills and methane missions," said i(x) investments CEO, Steve Oyer. "This is exactly the type of outcome we envision for our shareholders as we deploy capital into companies like WasteFuel to deliver on our mission of Profit with Purpose."

About i(x) investments
Founded in 2015, i(x) investments is a permanently capitalized holding company for investors who want to create long-term economic growth in combination with positive, measurable social impact. i(x) believes the world's biggest problems are also the biggest market opportunities and invests in areas of human need: Renewable Energy, Green Commercial Real Estate, Gender Equality, Media, Education, Workforce Housing, Technology, Water, Food and Health. The company uses a multi-strategy investment approach throughout the entire capital structure. For more, please visit https://www.ix-investments.com/. 

About WasteFuel
WasteFuel is a next-generation waste to fuels company that uses proven technology to address the climate emergency and revolutionize mobility. With an initial focus on air travel, WasteFuel uses proven technology that converts municipal waste into aviation grade biofuel that burns at an 80% reduction in carbon to fossil fuel-based aviation fuel. For more information visit: www.wastefuel.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544137/i_x_investments_logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

i(x) investments' Platform Company, WasteFuel, Announces Partnership with NetJets and Prime Infra LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Impact investing firm, i(x) investments, is pleased to acknowledge the exciting milestone of one of its platform companies, WasteFuel, as announced in a February 4, 2021 press release. This newly launched …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rosneft and bp Agree to Cooperate on Carbon Management and Sustainability
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Peace One Day announces the Peace One Day Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience, 21 March ...
Hilti: The New DCH 150-SL Wall Chaser For Diamond Cutting Increases Productivity and is Virtually ...
Unbxd collaborates with Google Cloud to offer AI-powered commerce search on Google Cloud for retail ...
Letter of Credit Confirmation Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2027 at CAGR ...
Balls of Steel -- or Silicon: 3D Printing New Medical Advances Analyzed by IDTechEx
DevOps Institute Announces 2021 SKILup Days Virtual Conference Lineup
Technological Advances Push the Boundaries of Digital Payment Options
Bambuser Augments Live Video Shopping Platform with New Features for Audience Engagement and ...
Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation ...
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Australian-wide network of game-changing hydrogen technology clusters unveiled
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods