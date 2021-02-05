KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Montara at Sycamore Hills, a New-Home Community Located in Upland, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Montara at Sycamore Hills, a new enclave of homes located in the commuter-friendly city of Upland, California. The community is situated on Baseline Road between Interstates 10 and 210, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers, Ontario International Airport, The Claremont Colleges as well as popular shopping, dining and entertainment, including Colonies Crossroads and Whole Foods Market. Montara at Sycamore Hills is also just a short drive to Angeles National Forest for hiking and biking as well as Mt. Baldy Resort for winter recreation, including skiing, snowboarding and tubing.

The two-story homes at Montara at Sycamore Hills showcase desirable design characteristics like ample storage space, gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, and large master suites with walk-in closets. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,200 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work. Additionally, Montara at Sycamore Hills will feature several exclusive amenities for its residents, including a planned park, dog park and swimming pool.

“Montara at Sycamore Hills is a new community in the city of Upland, California that will feature a limited number of our popular two-story homes,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “The convenient location offers a quick commute to the greater Los Angeles area and is one of the few new-home communities currently open for sale in Upland. As with other KB Home communities, Montara at Sycamore Hills provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Montara at Sycamore Hills sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $590,000s.

