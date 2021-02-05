 

1847 Goedeker Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedekers” or the “Company”), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, today announced an interview with CEO Doug Moore will air on The RedChip Money Report on the Bloomberg Network in the U.S. on Saturday, February 6, at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes across the United States. The RedChip Money Report also airs on Bloomberg International in Europe in 100M homes at 6 pm local time on Sundays.

In the exclusive interview, Moore discusses the Company’s upcoming acquisition of Appliances Connection, near-term growth objectives, and its goal of reaching $1 billion revenue.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/CFzWD1c__-g

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About 1847 Goedeker Inc.

1847 Goedeker is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Since its founding in 1951, Goedekers has transformed from a local brick and mortar operation serving the St. Louis metro area to a respected nationwide omnichannel retailer that offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. While the Company maintains its St. Louis showroom, over 90% of sales are placed through its website (www.goedekers.com). Goedekers provides visitors an easy to navigate shopping experience and offers more than 185,000 items organized by category and product features. Specialization in the home category has enabled Goedekers to build a shopping experience and an advanced logistics infrastructure that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the market. Learn more at www.goedekers.com .

About Appliances Connection

Founded in 2000, Appliances Connection is one of the leading retailers of household appliances with a 200,000 square foot warehouse in Hamilton, NJ and a 23,000 square foot showroom in Brooklyn, New York. Appliances Connection carries many household name brands, including Bosch, GE, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung, and also carries many major luxury appliance brands such as Verona, Thermador, La Cornue, Dacor, Smeg, and Viking. Appliance Connection provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services. In addition to selling appliances, it also sells furniture, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.



