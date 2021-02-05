Mydecine Innovations Group Files Amended and Restated Financial Statements

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:MYCO | OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) announces it has filed amended and restated unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 (the “Restated Statements”) and related amended and restated management discussion and analysis (“Restated MD&A” and together with the Restated Statements, the “Restated Documents”).

Subsequent to the filing of the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (the “Original Statements”) on November 30, 2020, management of the Company engaged its auditors to review the Original Statements. Based on discussions with its auditors in connection with such review, management determined that certain adjustments are required in the Restated Documents resulting in a decrease in total assets of $493,214, an increase in total liabilities of $1,830,594 and a decrease in total shareholders’ equity of $2,323,808, in each case, as at September 30, 2020 and an increase in total net loss by $2,282,519 for the nine months ended on September 30, 2020.