 

Presentation Recordings from Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, its Most Attended Event to Date, Now Available Online

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 14:00  |  53   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that presentation recordings from its 5-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, which took place from January 11 to 15 and featured 33 presentations by Saphyr users, are now available online on the company’s website and its YouTube page. This event was by far its highest attended to date, with more than 15,500 session registrations and more than 6,400 session views from around the world. With the presentation recordings now available online, the impact of the event can continue to grow and expand awareness of Bionano Genomics and its Saphyr system for optical genome mapping and structural variation analysis.

The event brought together scientists from leading hospitals and medical research institutions from the United States, Europe, China and Australia and covered applications of optical genome mapping (OGM) with Saphyr to study a variety of genetic diseases, blood cancers, solid tumors and repeat disorders as well as the studies supporting validation of clinical assays developed by Saphyr users. The last day of the symposium was dedicated to the study of the genomes of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics, commented: “The symposium was our most prominent showcase to date of how Saphyr comprehensively detects structural variations in a wide range of clinical and research applications. We are pleased by the enthusiasm we have seen from the scientific community around the world, and the impact of the symposium on our effort to sell Saphyr systems and access to its data through our services and reagent rental programs has been immediate. The availability of this scientific content on YouTube makes its discovery easy and continue to educate our customers on the power of Saphyr data.”

The recorded presentations of all speakers can be viewed on bionanogenomics.com at https://bionanogenomics.com/library/videos/ and on Bionano’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/bionanogenomics.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Presentation Recordings from Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, its Most Attended Event to Date, Now Available Online SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that presentation recordings from its 5-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, which took place from January 11 to 15 and featured 33 presentations by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
Outlook Therapeutics’ Recent Financing Secures Funding to Support ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Saphyr Study Is First to Analyze Cancer Regulation at Level of Single DNA Molecules, Opens Promising New Avenue of Cancer Research
29.01.21
Dr. Gordana Raca from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Presents Findings That Show Saphyr Detects Druggable Gene Fusions in Pediatric Acute Leukemias that NGS and Cytogenetics Missed
27.01.21
Bionano Chief Medical Officer Presents Vision for Optical Genome Mapping as a First Line Clinical Tool for Cancer and Genetic Disease Testing at Festival of Genomics & Biodata
26.01.21
Bionano Significantly Reduces Analysis Cost and Time to Actionable Results with Update to its Cloud Compute
25.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $230 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
20.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
19.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
19.01.21
MD Anderson Cancer Center Publication Shows How Bionano’s Saphyr System Can Significantly Reduce Time to Actionable Results for Myelodysplastic Syndrome Patients
19.01.21
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
15.01.21
Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular Dystrophy Testing

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:23 Uhr
293
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst