Presentation Recordings from Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, its Most Attended Event to Date, Now Available Online

The event brought together scientists from leading hospitals and medical research institutions from the United States, Europe, China and Australia and covered applications of optical genome mapping (OGM) with Saphyr to study a variety of genetic diseases, blood cancers, solid tumors and repeat disorders as well as the studies supporting validation of clinical assays developed by Saphyr users. The last day of the symposium was dedicated to the study of the genomes of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that presentation recordings from its 5-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, which took place from January 11 to 15 and featured 33 presentations by Saphyr users, are now available online on the company’s website and its YouTube page. This event was by far its highest attended to date, with more than 15,500 session registrations and more than 6,400 session views from around the world. With the presentation recordings now available online, the impact of the event can continue to grow and expand awareness of Bionano Genomics and its Saphyr system for optical genome mapping and structural variation analysis.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics, commented: “The symposium was our most prominent showcase to date of how Saphyr comprehensively detects structural variations in a wide range of clinical and research applications. We are pleased by the enthusiasm we have seen from the scientific community around the world, and the impact of the symposium on our effort to sell Saphyr systems and access to its data through our services and reagent rental programs has been immediate. The availability of this scientific content on YouTube makes its discovery easy and continue to educate our customers on the power of Saphyr data.”

The recorded presentations of all speakers can be viewed on bionanogenomics.com at https://bionanogenomics.com/library/videos/ and on Bionano’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/bionanogenomics.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.