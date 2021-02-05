Stella-Jones 2021 Quarterly Earnings Release Schedule

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced the following tentative 2021 quarterly earnings release schedule and conference call times:



First Quarter 2021 - Monday, May 3, 2021 (1:30 p.m. EDT)

Second Quarter 2021 – Tuesday, August 3, 2021 (10:00 a.m. EDT)

Third Quarter 2021 - Tuesday, November 9, 2021 (10:00 a.m. EST)

Fourth Quarter 2021 - Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (10:00 a.m. EST)

Quarterly earnings releases will be issued before markets open. The above-mentioned dates will be confirmed approximately four weeks prior to the official earnings release date.