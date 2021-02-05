 

Pre-Feasibility Study Update - Alpala Project, Cascabel Concession, Ecuador

OTTAWA, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (Frankfurt:GWN) (Berlin:GWN) (OTC:CTNXF) is pleased to announce the following update on the status of the Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) on the Alpala Project at its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture project in northern Ecuador in which Cornerstone has a 15% interest¹ financed through to completion of a feasibility study plus 7.5% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold Plc, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of 21.4%.

The Alpala Project Committee (the “Committee”), chaired by SolGold Non-Executive Director Keith Marshall, has reviewed the work undertaken to date on the PFS and provided its recommendation to the Board on the next steps to complete it.

The Committee determined that additional work is required to sufficiently address a number of mine development and metallurgical alternatives and potential upsides, including the resource potential on other targets within the Cascabel concession. The objective of a revised PFS encompassing all of the Cascabel targets is to reduce the risk of a very large initial capex on a large underground development and deliver a study that demonstrates a lower technical risk through better defined upsides in resources, operating costs and recoveries.

With the extra work required, the publication of a PFS is not expected until late 2021. SolGold and Cornerstone will update the market in due course on progress of the PFS.

The Committee has identified the key work required and advises adjusting the current draft mine development plan and draft mine production plan to de-risk the project with a view to both expediting, and reducing capital requirements of, the Project.

On the basis of the report of the Committee, the Board of Directors of SolGold has requested the SolGold team to review both draft plans, specifically to:

  • examine an alternative mine access to accelerate the development of the cave,
  • examine the draft mine production plan with a view to ascertaining the optimum production rate, with the most likely scenario being a reduction of the previously contemplated mining rate but at higher grades from a reduced footprint in the early stages of operations,
  • study an optimized block cave footprint targeting higher grade material in the early stages, while maintaining expansion capabilities through plant and infrastructure addition strategies,
  • correspondingly optimize the capital cost and construction schedules of all related downstream milling, processing and tailings operations,
  • undertake a thorough re-assessment of all potential near-surface mining options at the Alpala Deposit, and
  • investigate the resource potential at satellite targets, including Tandayama-America, Aguinaga and Moran.
