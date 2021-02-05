Silo Wellness Closes $2.5 Million Subscription Receipt Financing With Another $2.4 Million in Escrow

Additionally, Silo Wellness is conducting a concurrent non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to approximately $2.5 million (the “ Unit Financing ” and together with the Sub Receipt Financing, the “ Financing ”) of units (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit and has received $2.4 million (for a total of $4.9 million raised), all such funds being held in escrow pending the completion of the transactions (the “ Proposed Transaction ”) contemplated in the amalgamation agreement dated as of August 25, 2020 among Yukoterre, Silo Wellness and 1261466 BC Ltd. (as amended to the date hereof, the “ Amalgamation Agreement ”).

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YUKOTERRE RESOURCES INC. (“ Yukoterre ”) (CSE:YT), is pleased to announce that further to the press release dated August 25, 2020, FlyOverture Equity, Inc. (“ Silo Wellness ”) has closed its previously announced brokered private placement financing (the “ Sub Receipt Financing ”) of subscription receipts (the “ Subscription Receipts ”) at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“CGF”) acted as lead agent and sole book-runner for the Sub Receipt Financing and Gravitas Securities Inc. acted as agent (together, the “Agents”) pursuant to an agency agreement entered into with Yukoterre and Silo Wellness dated February 4, 2021.

Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness, stated, “Total gross proceeds of $4.9 million from the Financing will position Silo Wellness to be able to scale its ketamine nature retreat held in Oregon and Jamaican psilocybin mushroom wellness retreats upon the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions and CSE approval and closing of the Proposed Transaction. This follows on Silo Wellness’ successful launch of the first-of-its-kind legal ketamine psychedelic wellness retreat in Oregon last month on the iconic McKenzie River.”

The proceeds of the Sub Receipt Financing (the “SR Escrowed Funds”) have been deposited in escrow, pending the satisfaction of certain customary escrow release conditions which include Yukoterre and Silo Wellness receiving all applicable regulatory approvals to complete the Proposed Transaction (the “Release Conditions”). Upon satisfaction of the Release Conditions, immediately prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into Units consisting of one common share of Silo Wellness (collectively, the “Silo Shares”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of Silo Wellness exercisable at a price of $0.33 (collectively, the “Silo Warrants”) for a period of 24 months from the date the Release Conditions are satisfied. Subsequently, the Silo Shares will be exchanged for common shares of Yukoterre (the “Resulting Issuer Shares”) and the Silo Warrants will be exchanged for common share purchase warrants of Yukoterre (the “Resulting Issuer Warrants”), in each case on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement. If the Proposed Transaction is not completed on or before June 4, 2021 or Silo Wellness advises the Agents or announces to the public that it does not intend to satisfy the Release Conditions or that the Proposed Transaction has been terminated, the SR Escrowed Funds will be returned to the subscribers and the Subscription Receipts will be void and be of no further effect or value.